Hot, Dry Weather With Isolated Rain-thunderstorms Likely In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that hot and dry weather was expected over most districts of the province, while humid in plain areas.

Isolated thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds was likely to occur over Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram, Khyber, and North Waziristan districts in the evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province. However, an isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred over Khyber district.

Rain recorded (in mm): Tirah-Khyber 05.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/24, Chitral 34/17, Timergara 34/22, Dir 31/16, Mirkhani 37/17, Kalam 25/09, Drosh 34/20, Saidu Sharif 32/17, Pattan 36/23, Malam Jabba 22/13, Takht Bhai 34/22, Kakul 29/15, Balakot 33/19, Parachinar 27/12, Bannu 38/24, Cherat 32/17, D.I. Khan 39/28.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

