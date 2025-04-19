Hot, Dry Weather With Strong Winds Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather with strong winds in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, dry weather with strong winds forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation target set at 3.5m acres: Secretary21 minutes ago
-
UOS consultative session on 22nd21 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off five meters21 minutes ago
-
676 drug peddlers, 846 arms suspects arrested in Islamabad crackdown31 minutes ago
-
DC celebrates Easter with Christian staff31 minutes ago
-
DPO holds online open court31 minutes ago
-
ECP conducted an awareness session with PWDs in DIKhan31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Clinic on Wheels' project, health facilities31 minutes ago
-
Annual project exhibition held31 minutes ago
-
PATS right forum to combine professional military skills: COAS41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 101,200 cusecs water41 minutes ago