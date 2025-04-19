Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather With Strong Winds Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Hot, dry weather with strong winds forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather with strong winds in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Recent Stories

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

37 minutes ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

42 minutes ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

50 minutes ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 hour ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 hour ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 hour ago
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 hour ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

1 hour ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan