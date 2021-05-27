UrduPoint.com
Hot , Dry weather Forecast For The City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hot , dry weather forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday,  maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 43.4 degree centigrade and 31.1 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 37 percent at 8 am and 18 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:13 am and set at 7:09 pm tomorrow.

