MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust, raising, winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.2 degree centigrade and 30.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 61 percent at 8 am and 40 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:18 am and set at 7:20 pm tomorrow.