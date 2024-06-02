Hot Dust Raising Winds Likely To Persist In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The local Met Office Sunday predicted very hot with dust raising winds/gusty winds for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.
The local Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for city for next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 45 degrees centigrade and 30 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MS Bahawalpur Hospital for intake of ORS water5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 request parents to not allow children to go to canals for bathing5 minutes ago
-
PML-N MPA visits THQ hospital,inspect health facilities:15 minutes ago
-
SAU exhibits start-ups, research products at 3rd Sindh Research Technology Exhibition15 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Lawyers’ delegation calls on Chief Justice PHC15 minutes ago
-
Health Department to dissolve medicine coordination council15 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept suggests proper housing, nutritional management of sacrificial animals25 minutes ago
-
June 8 last date to submit applications for collection of sacrificial animals hides25 minutes ago
-
PMDC conducts test for scholarships25 minutes ago
-
IFA seals bakery, destroys 2,000 dirty hatchery eggs25 minutes ago
-
CTO for better traffic flow on roads35 minutes ago
-
Govt releases Rs 33.16 bln for various power sector schemes so far35 minutes ago