Hot dust raising winds likely to persist in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The local Met Office Sunday predicted very hot with dust raising winds/gusty winds for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.

The local Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 45 degrees centigrade and 30 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.