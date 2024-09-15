Hot Forecast For Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Saturday.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate upper parts of Pakistan. Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.
Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms may occur in Pothohar region. Isolated rains are also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Bhakkar.
Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32-34°C on Saturday and 34-36°C on Sunday. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 robbers arrested, weapons, motorcycles seized2 minutes ago
-
Rallies, Mahafil-e-Naat to be held on 12th Rabiul Awal in Hyderabad22 minutes ago
-
Police to ensure safety of life, property of citizens: DIG Operations2 hours ago
-
CM for strengthening democracy for country’s sustainable stability, development2 hours ago
-
GGHSS Havelian sets historic milestone in board inter exam2 hours ago
-
Usman Shaukat elected as RCCI's President, Khalid Qazi SVP2 hours ago
-
12 BISE employees appointed as junior clerks2 hours ago
-
25 vehicles challaned over violations in one day2 hours ago
-
5 coalminers die in Harnai2 hours ago
-
CPO directs beefing up security at Iqbal Stadium2 hours ago
-
Lahore Press Club to organise Seerat conference tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Team fully prepared for SA series: Fatima Sana2 hours ago