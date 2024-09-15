Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Hot forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate upper parts of Pakistan. Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms may occur in Pothohar region. Isolated rains are also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Bhakkar.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32-34°C on Saturday and 34-36°C on Sunday. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places.

