Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather forecast in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar forecast hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours on Tuesday.

However, rain and thunderstorm are also expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I.Khan, Tank and North & South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rain may generate flooding in local nullahs, main streams, and hill torrents and may trigger land sliding in hilly areas of the province.

Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in the main cities of the province.

The highest temperature was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu at 36 degrees Celsius.