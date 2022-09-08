Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, Kohat, Karak and Bannu districts.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.