Hot, humid, cloudy weather experienced in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A Hot, humid and cloudy weather was experienced in Lahore city here on Wednesday.

The weather department has predicted rain with strong winds and thunder in different parts of the country for Thursday, Sept 26.

The weather officials said that moist currents from the Bay of Bengal was expected to penetrate upper parts of the country from Wednesday night while a westerly wave was also likely to affect upper parts from Sept 26. They predicted that rain-windstorm/thundershower was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls/hailstorm was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad and Kashmir, while hot and humid weather was expected in other parts of the country.

Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Noukundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 37.4°C and minimum was 27.5°C.