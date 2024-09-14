Open Menu

Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Experienced In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in Lahore on Saturday while the Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach upper and western parts from Saturday night.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-windstorm/thundershower was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm may also occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night.

Rainfall was witnessed at several cities across the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 38.3°C and minimum was 26.7°C.

