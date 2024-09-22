Open Menu

Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Experienced On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while weather office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 37.4°C and minimum was 26.4°C.

