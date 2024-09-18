Open Menu

Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a well-marked low lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh (India) due to which weak moist current from bay of Bengal were penetrating northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Rain was only recorded in Rawalkot and Kalam.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.1°C and minimum was 27°C.

