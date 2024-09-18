Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a well-marked low lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh (India) due to which weak moist current from bay of Bengal were penetrating northeast Punjab and Kashmir.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.
Rain was only recorded in Rawalkot and Kalam.
Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.1°C and minimum was 27°C.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region1 minute ago
-
Senior journalist laid to rest1 minute ago
-
IHC adjourns Kanwal Shauzeb's plea1 minute ago
-
Kashmiri rights activist urges UN, rights bodies to take notice of increased HR abuses in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to private sector for investment promotion1 minute ago
-
3 gangs busted, 11 outlaws arrested in Attock11 minutes ago
-
DHA-CDA long standing matter resolved11 minutes ago
-
Scholars, leaders advocate for dialogue, tolerance at Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) symposium11 minutes ago
-
Parents asked to discourage underage driving11 minutes ago
-
Eve-teaser arrested on CPO orders11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to private sector for investment promotion21 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries asked to get their information verified21 minutes ago