Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.
Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 37.8°C and minimum was 27.7°C.
