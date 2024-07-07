Hot, Humid, Partly Cloudy Weather Recorded In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 07:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the Sukkur on Sunday while the local Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 72 hours.
Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded
46°C feels like 49°C.
