Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while, gusty/dust raising winds were likely in southern parts during afternoon.

Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dadu and Bhakkar where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 36.5°C and minimum was 26°C.