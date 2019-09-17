Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.

Maximum temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twelve, Murree sixteen, Gilgit seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.