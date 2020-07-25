Hot & humid weather forcasts in northern Sindh

The local Meteorological department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the northern Sindh including Sukkur during the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Meteorological department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the northern Sindh including Sukkur during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki during night time on Saturday.