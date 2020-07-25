Hot & Humid Weather Forcasts In Northern Sindh
Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:49 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Meteorological department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the northern Sindh including Sukkur during the next 24 hours.
However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki during night time on Saturday.