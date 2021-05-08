Hot, humid weather forecast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department here on Saturday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in the city.

Thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions and Thatta districts. Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.