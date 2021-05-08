UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department here on Saturday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in the city.

Thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions and Thatta districts. Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Thatta From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.