Hot & humid weather forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office Sunday forecast hot & humid weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures during last 24 hours were recorded as 37.4 degree centigrade and 27.2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 70 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 48 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:52 a.m. and set at 06:33 p.m. on Monday.