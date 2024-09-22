Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was observed in the city on Saturday

while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for

the next 24 hours.

MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded 37.2°C and minimum 26°C in the city.