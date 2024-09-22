Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was observed in the city on Saturday

while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for

the next 24 hours.

MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded 37.2°C and minimum 26°C in the city.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

9 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

10 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

10 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

11 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

11 hours ago
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

24 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

1 day ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan