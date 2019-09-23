Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, said the Met office.

On Monday, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the city.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province. However, rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions during the past 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are also penetrating into eastern and southern parts of the country.