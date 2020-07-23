Hot, humid weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Friday.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in lower Sindh, central/southern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Pothohar region.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Rawalakot. Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Kashmir: Rawalakot 08.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C) recorded at: Nokkundi, Dadu 45°C and Dalbandin 44°C.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.