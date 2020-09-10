Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in southern and eastern parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in southern and eastern parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.5 degree centigrade and 8.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.