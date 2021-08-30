Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.5 degrees centigrade and 10.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

Rain received Barkhan and Khuzdar districts while rain-strong winds-thunderstorm is expected at isolated districts of the province including Sherani, Zhob, Mushkhel, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Haranai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kechhi, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi,Mand, Sohbatpur, Khuzdar, Awaran and it's surrounding areas. ,