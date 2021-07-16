UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For City

Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 30.7 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 64 percent at 8 am and 41 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:22 am and set at 19:18 pm tomorrow.

