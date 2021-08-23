Hot, humid weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.7 degree centigrade and 28.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 75 percent at 8 am and 47 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:44 am and set at 6:48 pm tomorrow.