Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.5 degree centigrade and 29.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 45 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:14 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

