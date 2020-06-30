Hot, humid weather forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

However, rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha during evening/night time.

Dust-raising winds with rain-thunderstorm are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi.Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar and Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 and 29 Celsius, respectively on Tuesday.