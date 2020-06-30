UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

However, rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha during evening/night time.

Dust-raising winds with rain-thunderstorm are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi.Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar and Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 37 and 29 Celsius, respectively on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Mianwali Attock Ghazi

Recent Stories

UAE had over 9,000 mosques in 2019: FCSA

1 minute ago

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

16 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

32 minutes ago

Russia's Floating NPP Starts Supplying Heat to Con ..

4 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Parliamentarism highlights Parliament ..

4 minutes ago

Brussels to summon Venezuela's ambassador to EU

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.