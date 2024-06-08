Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, hot and humid weather is forecast for coastal areas including Karachi.
Mainly, hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.
