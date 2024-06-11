Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted very hot weather in most upper districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is forecast in coastal areas including Karachi.

Moreover, dust raising or gusty winds are predicted in centralor southern districts during afternoon.

Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.

