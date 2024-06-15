Hot, humid weather forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted very hot weather in most parts of the upper districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is predicted in coastal areas including Karachi.

Dust raising winds or duststorm is likely in upper or central districts during afternoon.

Mainly, very hot weather is likely to prevail in the province.