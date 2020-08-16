Hot, humid weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Sunday forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the province for next 24 hours.

However rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts during this time span, Met office said.

Met Office also predicted hot and humid weather while rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts for next 48 hours.