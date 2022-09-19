Hot, humid weather forecast for KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Monday forecast mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during next 24 to 48 hours.

However isolated rain-wind, thunderstorms are likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shangla, Chitral, upper and lower Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Bunner and Kurram districts during evening and night.

It said that dry and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours with maximum temperature recorded as: Peshawar 37C, Parachinar 29, Bannu 36, DI Khan 38, Chitral 31, Mardan 35, Dir 31, Malamjabba 20 and Kohat 31.