Hot, humid weather forecast for most areas of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly hot and humid as well as partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said light to moderate rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram and Khyber districts. The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39°C in Dera Ismail Khan.