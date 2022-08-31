Hot, humid weather forecast for most parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted mainly hot and humid as well as partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However it said that light/moderate rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over isolated places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber and Peshawar districts.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province was 38°C in Peshawar.