Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Northern Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.
According to local Met office on Wednesday, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the Sukkur division.
