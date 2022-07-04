UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is predicted in Sukkur, Rohri, Padidan, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Mostly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

