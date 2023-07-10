Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 39-41 degrees Centigrade,Dadu 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 39-41 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

