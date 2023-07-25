Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

July 25, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind or thundershower is forecast for Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Khairpur.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 34-36 degrees Centigrade,Dadu 31-33 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 32-34 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

