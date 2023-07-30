Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain is forecast for coastal areas of the province at isolated places during the period.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 36-38 degrees Centigrade,Dadu is 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 34-36 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 37-39 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu Sunday

Recent Stories

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

10 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan