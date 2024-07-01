Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-windstorm or thundershower may occur in Mithi, Badin, Umer Kot and Mirpurkhas.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

