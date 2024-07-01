Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-windstorm or thundershower may occur in Mithi, Badin, Umer Kot and Mirpurkhas.
Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations
Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister orders making Kisan card awareness campaign more effective52 seconds ago
-
RPO vows to ensure safe working environment for journalists reporting crime1 minute ago
-
PHA starts collecting ad regulatory fee11 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held for traffic police incharge21 minutes ago
-
E&TD collects Rs 6 bln revenue in year 2023-2431 minutes ago
-
Gang of cattle thieves arrested31 minutes ago
-
Fida Hussain Baldi takes charge as Divisional Director Info Sukkur31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners41 minutes ago
-
Funeral of martyred police officer Ejaz Khan held with officials honors51 minutes ago
-
ASP Sukkur visits imambargahs, reviewed security arrangements51 minutes ago
-
Nine outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Mayor Sukkur for finalize all arrangements for Monsoon1 hour ago