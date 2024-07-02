Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is predicted in the coastal areas of the province.

While, thundershowers predicted in Mithi, Badin, Umarkot, Thatta, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas.

Mainly, hot and humid is likely to prevail in the province.