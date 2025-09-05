Open Menu

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), UmerKot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Ghotki.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Recent Stories

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

32 minutes ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

39 minutes ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

52 minutes ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

1 hour ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

5 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

13 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

20 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

20 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan