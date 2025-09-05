Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), UmerKot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Ghotki.
Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.
