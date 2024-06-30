Hot, Humid Weather Forecast In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and humid weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, rain-windstorm or thundershower may occur in Tharparkar, Umarkot and surrounding areas during evening or night.
Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.
