Hot, Humid Weather Forecast In Karachi On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Banazirabad divisions and in Dadu, Jamshoro and Tharparkar districts.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the province over the next 24 hours.

