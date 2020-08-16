UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At Islamabad, KPK, Punjab, Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at Islamabad, KPK, Punjab, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir.

During last 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers (mm) occurred in Sindh: Islamkot 20, Mithi 17, Diplo 09, Kaloi 08, Punjab: Sialkot city 05 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C):Nokkundi 47°C, Dalbandin, Chillas and Dadu 45°C.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

