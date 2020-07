Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at Islamabad, upper KP, Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather elsewhere in the country on Tuesday. However, Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Sindh: Rohri 56, Larkana 27, Sukkur 20, Jacobabad, Karachi 02. Punjab: Faisalabad 44, Sahiwal 30, Jhang 15, Okara 13, Noorpur Thal, Mangla 06,Kasur 04, Lahore( A/P 02, City 01), Islamabad (Airport 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 10), Mirkhani 08, Kalam 04, Drosh 03, Bunner 02, Malam Jabba, Mardan 01,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 03), Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 03, Gilgit, Bunji 02, Balochistan: Ziarat 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C):rnSibbi, Nokkundi 44C and Dadu 42C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea are penetrating central parts of the country and likely to weaken during next 12 hours. A weak westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.\867