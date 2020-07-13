Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at Islamabad, upper KP, Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather elsewhere in the country on Tuesday. However, Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Sindh: Rohri 56, Larkana 27, Sukkur 20, Jacobabad, Karachi 02. Punjab: Faisalabad 44, Sahiwal 30, Jhang 15, Okara 13, Noorpur Thal, Mangla 06,Kasur 04, Lahore( A/P 02, City 01), Islamabad (Airport 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 10), Mirkhani 08, Kalam 04, Drosh 03, Bunner 02, Malam Jabba, Mardan 01,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 03), Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 03, Gilgit, Bunji 02, Balochistan: Ziarat 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C):rnSibbi, Nokkundi 44°C and Dadu 42°C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea are penetrating central parts of the country and likely to weaken during next 12 hours. A weak westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.\867