Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, rain/wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in upper and central Punjab, Sindh, lower Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours. Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm was recorded at Punjab: Bhakkar 49, Lahore (City 41, AP 18), Layyah 30, Kasur 29, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 22, Shamsabad 21), Kot Addu 17, Islamabad (ZP 15, Bokra 14, Golra 03), Attock 10, Murree, Narowal, Faisalabad 04, Jhang 02, Jhelum 01, Sindh: Karachi (Saddar 41, Faisal Base 32, University Road 14, Jinnah Terminal 10, Nazimabad 09, Old Airport 06, Masroor, Gulshane-e-Hadid 04, North Karachi, Surjani 01), Chachro 26, Chhor 15, Islamkot 13, Padidan 05, Badin 04, Jaccobabad 03, Thatta 02, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Larkana, Dadu 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 17, Lasbella 10, Bar Khan 07, Turbat, Panjgur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht bai 10, Dir 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit, Bagrote 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Nokkundi 44°C, Karachi 43°C, D.I.Khan and Noorpur Thal 41°C.

Synoptic SituationA low pressure area is present along lower Sindh and Indian Gujrat region. Shallow westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country