Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At Scattered Places

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Friday. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in eastern Balochistan and south Punjab.

During past 24 hour, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in districts of upper/lower Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zhob and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Gujranwala 53, Lahore (AP 51, City 14), T.

T.Singh 34, Attock, Narowal 33, Sialkot (City 41, AP 07), Islamabad (AP 25, Golra 16, Bokra 14, ZP 11, Saidpur 07), D.G.Khan, Kot Addu 16, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10, Chaklala 07), Kasur 14, Chakwal 11, Gujrat 04, Bahawalnagar 01, Kashmir: Kotli 30, Muzaffarabad (City 19, AP 08), Garhi Dupatta 18, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 13, Saidu Sharif, Cherat 10, Balakot 08, Balochistan: Zhob 03.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Dalbandin 46°C, Nokkundi 45°C and Dadu 43°C. Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country.

