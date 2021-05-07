Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the Sindh metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Larkana division, Dadu, Thatta and Jamshoro districts. Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.